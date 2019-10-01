Norwegian Encore Conveyance Complete

Norwegian Cruise Line today announced that the new 4,200-guest Norwegian Encore successfully completed her Ems River transit, having officially left Meyer Werft shipyard.

On Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, the Norwegian Encore began her conveyance to Eemshaven, Netherlands, with initial crew onboard the new ship.

The ship will be delivered on Oct. 30, 2019 and will be christened by Grammy Award-winning artist Kelly Clarkson in Miami on Nov. 21, 2019 and will commence seven-day voyages to the Caribbean on Nov. 24, 2019.

“Today we celebrate a huge milestone for our history-making ship,” said Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Now is when the anticipation truly begins to build. Our partners at Meyer Werft have collaborated with us to bring the industry-leading experiences from the successful Breakaway Plus class ships to Norwegian Encore, making her truly the best in class.”