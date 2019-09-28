Piano Land is Christened

Astro Ocean has officially christened its first cruise ship following a stunning ceremony on Sept. 26 in Xiamen, China, as the Piano Land was named by Director of the Xiamen Municipal Committee and the Director of the Free Trade Commission Ni Chao.

The cruise line is a joint venture by CTS (China Travel Services) and COSCO (China Ocean Shipping Group) with V.Ships Leisure managing the ship.

An official press release said it is the first state-owned luxury cruise ship in China.

The ceremonies and naming ceremony were held in the Xinghai Theater, with 700 people presenting including company officials, VIPs and goverment officials.

In addition, China Tourism Group (parent to CTS), COSCO and the Xiamen Municipal Government signed a strategic cooperation agreement to help develop of China's cruise industry.