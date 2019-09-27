Mystic Invest to Launch Atlas Ocean Voyages

Mario Ferreira's Mystic Invest Holdings has announced that it is launching Atlas Ocean Voyages in the North American market and establishing its headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Previously, Cruise Industry News reported that Mystic Cruises USA would target the North American source market with a fleet of four 200-guest ships, with Mystic now renaming its U.S. operation Atlas Ocean Voyages.

“Atlas Ocean Voyages will bring inspired travelers on authentic and luxurious adventures around the world,” said Ferreira. “We adjusted our brand name to better reflect the distinctive and luxurious global experiences that North American guests will enjoy. And to bring our unique adventure-cruising vision to life, we’ve assembled a highly skilled team of experienced industry professionals to lead our operations in Fort Lauderdale. I am confident that travelers will delight in exploring the world in the new immersive and active way that only Atlas Ocean Voyages can deliver.”

Mystic's recently-launched World Explorer is currently sailing for Nicko Cruises, owned by Ferreira, and will be on charter to Quark Expeditions for the Antarctica season. The World Explorer is the first of a series of at least six ships the company is building at WestSea in Portugal.

Ferreira has appointed Alberto Aliberti as President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. He will lead the new company’s U.S. expansion. Aliberti led strategic development and commercial operations at Mystic Invest and its subsidiary river-cruise company DouroAzul for nearly 15 years. He has also been a part of the shoreside management teams at Seabourn and Cunard. Prior, he served aboard cruise ships for various lines, and started 27 years ago as a receptionist aboard Sun Lines’ Stella Solaris. Aliberti is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy.

“It’s an honor to lead Mystic Invest’s latest venture and we are excited to open Atlas Ocean Voyages new office in Fort Lauderdale,” said Aliberti. “We have an amazing team of industry professionals who will apply their breadth and depth of experience to bring new adventure travel options to U.S. travelers. We continue to build our Sales and Reservations teams and look forward to open bookings for World Navigator later this year.”

Lisa Auguste has been named Vice President of Operations and is responsible for establishing the adventure cruise line’s Fort Lauderdale headquarters and ensuring its ongoing office and call center operations. Auguste's professional career has been in the cruise industry, most recently as Vice President of Oceania and Regent Seven Seas’ International division. Her immense experience is pivotal as the cruise line continues to establish itself.

Brandon Townsley has been named Vice President of Sales and Trade Partnerships, building on a career that included sales and revenue positions at Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line, MSC Cruises, and Virgin Voyages.

“Brandon is a commercial leader who understands the invaluable role that travel advisors play,” added Aliberti. “He will leverage his extensive industry experience and unwavering advocacy to excite and educate travel advisors about our new travel product and help them create unforgettable Atlas Ocean Voyages adventures for their clients.”

Additionally, Marie Fernandez-Abou has been named Vice President of Marketing, and brings her extensive experience in branding, design and promotions to advancing the adventure cruise line and inspiring travelers. She previously served as Managing Partner at Miami-based Imagery Creative for 15 years and has been a recipient of the Hispanic Woman of Distinction and numerous outstanding business woman awards. Fernandez-Abou also brings extensive experience in leading strategic marketing initiatives for Seabourn Cruise Line and other travel and tourism clients. She currently also serves as Executive Director of the non-profit Pack of Dogs Volunteer Task Force and is a former Chapter President of the American Advertising Federation.

Harrison Liu has come aboard as director of communications, previously holding roles at Royal Caribbean International and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Atlas Ocean Voyages’ World Navigator is currently under construction at WestSea Viana shipyard in Portugal and scheduled to launch in mid-2021, and will be followed by three sister ships.

Mystic Invest already launched the World Explorer earlier this year, with the World Voyager set to follow in 2020.