Bahamas Paradise Resumes Service to Freeport; Adds Nassau

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line today announced it will resume commercial operations with two-night round-trip sailings from Palm Beach beginning Friday, September 27.

As part of today’s announcement, the company also revealed it will sail to Nassau with sailings onboard Grand Classica, the cruise line’s second ship, beginning October 12.

“After ongoing discussions with the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, we are thrilled to have been given official approval to resume leisure cruises to Grand Bahama Island, as well as to introduce Nassau as a second destination for our guests,” said Oneil Khosa, CEO of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line. “Tourism is the most important industry in the Bahamas, and we all know the lifeline it brings to residents across the islands. While we remain focused on providing aid to our friends and family on Grand Bahama, we also know that returning to a traditional sailing schedule will make an incredibly positive impact on their economy. After hosting two successful humanitarian sailings, we are excited to invite travel advisors, and their clients, to sail with us back to the Bahamas.”

Beginning September 27, travelers can set sail from the Port of Palm Beach to Grand Bahama Island aboard Grand Celebration with cruise fares starting at just $109 per person, and 50 percent off the second guest for all sailings this fall, according to a press release.

The decision to mix in Nassau on the Grand Classica was based on current demand and feedback from guests and the travel advisor community, according to a press release.

Cruise-only fares start at just $159 per person for round-trip Nassau sailings and departures will be available to book starting September 25. Travelers can expect details on shore excursions soon.

“Our travel advisor partners have been asking for a second destination for quite some time, and Nassau has frequently come up in our discussions,” said Francis Riley, senior vice president, sales and marketing, of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line. “We are incredibly appreciative of the support and flexibility of our travel partners through Hurricane Dorian and pleased that now, we are able to bring them – and their clients – a unique new way to getaway to Nassau. With the inaugural Nassau sailings, we will again be resuming daily cruises from the Port of Palm Beach, now serving two key Bahamian destinations with Grand Celebration and Grand Classica.”