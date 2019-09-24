MAN Energy Solutions Joins Getting to Zero Emissions Coalition

MAN Energy Solutions has announced, that in connection with the UN Climate Action Summit, it has joined a new climate grouping, dedicated to developing zero-emission vessels by 2030. The ‘Getting to Zero Coalition’ is a partnership between the Global Maritime Forum, the Friends of Ocean Action, and the World Economic Forum.

The coalition is said to comprise a broad grouping of industry players that includes equipment manufacturers, shipowners, energy companies and fuel providers, financial institutions, ports, customers and logistic companies, governments and IGOs.

A series of initial steps are in the planning stages, including the creation of a shared industry roadmap, and identifying the technologies, investments and actions needed to get commercially viable zero emissions vessels (ZEVs) operating on the water by 2030.

By January 2021, the coalition will seek to deliver a committed community of parties from across the maritime spectrum; visible, transformational leadership; a shared knowledge base’ and demonstrations and pilot projects.

MAN stated that it views the Getting to Zero Coalition’s aims as closely aligned with its own strategy of cooperating with external partners to expand its business with sustainable technologies and solutions, such that they become its main source of revenue by 2030.

The company also stated that the path to decarbonizing the maritime economy starts with fuel decarbonization, which will be a natural step toward the development of ZEVs.

The coalition views its formal launch as the first step on the path to making commercially-viable ZEVs a reality by 2030. Future planned events include participation at the UN Climate Action Summit 2019, COP25 in Chile December 2019, the Global Economic Forum’s Annual Summit 2019, and the World Economic Forum’s Annual meeting 2020.

The Getting to Zero Coalition believes that making deep-sea, ZEVs a commercially viable and scalable reality by 2030 is an important step on the way to the IMO ambitions and full decarbonization. It aims to: create awareness of the need to transition to zero emission vessels as a fundamental part of shipping’s decarbonization; demonstrate the commitment of companies across the value chain as well as governments and IGOs to work together to make the transition possible; invite other public and private sector organizations who share the ambition to join the Getting to Zero Coalition; and inspire and encourage other hard-to-abate sectors to progress their decarbonization efforts.