LNG Bunkering Barge to Serve Carnival Mardi Gras Christened

A naming ceremony was conducted Monday at VT Halter Marine in Pascagoula, Miss., for Q-LNG 4000, the first LNG bunker articulated tug barge vessel built in the U.S., that will serve the Carnival Mardi Gras in Port Canaveral when next year.

The 324-foot-long vessel will refuel the Carnival ship on a weekly basis when the first LNG-powered cruise ship homeported in North America arrives at Port Canaveral in October 2020.

When operating at the Port, Q-LNG 4000 will be filled with 4,000 cubic meters of liquefied natural gas produced at the Elba Island LNG terminal in Savannah, Ga., according to a press release.

The tug and barge will be launched in October and should arrive at the Port in the first quarter of 2020.