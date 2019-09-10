MSC Grandiosa to South America for 2020-2021

The market leader in South America is adding capacity to the region as MSC Cruises will deploy the MSC Grandiosa to South America for the 2020-2021 season.

The 4,888-guest ship will be the largest ever to call South America home, and will sail the 2020-2021 season from Santos.

Other Brazil-based ships for 2020-2021 will include the Fantasia, the Preziosa and the Sinfonia. Sales for the Brazil season will open Sept. 25.

Adrian Ursilli, Managing Director in South America of MSC Cruises, commented: “The arrival of MSC Grandiosa reflects the importance of Brazil for the company."

Ursilli said the ship will reinforce the company's leadership position in the market.

The move boosts MSC's Brazil capacity by 14 percent, according to a company press release, and adds 35 percent more MSC Yacht Club capacity to the market.

The new Grandiosa is set to be delivered to MSC Cruises from Chantiers de l'Atlantique on Oct. 31, and recently returned from a successful set of sea trials.