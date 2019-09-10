Cruise Industry News 2020 River Report

MSC Grandiosa to South America for 2020-2021

MSC Grandiosa

The market leader in South America is adding capacity to the region as MSC Cruises will deploy the MSC Grandiosa to South America for the 2020-2021 season.

The 4,888-guest ship will be the largest ever to call South America home, and will sail the 2020-2021 season from Santos.

Other Brazil-based ships for 2020-2021 will include the Fantasia, the Preziosa and the Sinfonia. Sales for the Brazil season will open Sept. 25.

Adrian Ursilli, Managing Director in South America of MSC Cruises, commented: “The arrival of MSC Grandiosa reflects the importance of Brazil for the company."

Ursilli said the ship will reinforce the company's leadership position in the market. 

The move boosts MSC's Brazil capacity by 14 percent, according to a company press release, and adds 35 percent more MSC Yacht Club capacity to the market.

The new Grandiosa is set to be delivered to MSC Cruises from Chantiers de l'Atlantique on Oct. 31, and recently returned from a successful set of sea trials.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News GCSI

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Coca Cola

Cruise Ship Orderbook

123 Ships | 265,486 Berths | $70 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News European Market Report

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
Sveba Dahlen
Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report