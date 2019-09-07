Trump Asks Cruise Lines for Housing Assistance in the Bahamas

Supplies being loaded onto the Norwegian Breakaway for the Bahamas

U.S. President Donald Trump has asked cruise lines to further help in the Bahamas by providing housing assistance in a post on Twitter.

"The @USCG, @FEMA, and all others, along with other countries that have been helping, have been asked to move people in the badly hit sections of the Bahamas to other sections of the Bahamas that were not hit – and that are in good condition. Any cruise ship companies willing to act as stationary housing, etc., I am sure would be appreciated!"

Cruise lines are no stranger to lending their ships for aid as FEMA previously chartered the Carnival Fascination and Grand Celebration following hurricanes in 2017; Carnival also chartered ships to FEMA following Hurricane Katrina to help house emergency workers. 

Displaced residents and emergency workers in Grand Bahama will be short on housing, with cruise ships, ferries and accommodation vessels potentially being able to assist. 

The cruise lines have stepped up significantly in the Bahamas, delivering supplies, relief workers and even helping to evacuate. 

