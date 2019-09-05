Two Carnival Ships to Make Emergency Supply Runs to Freeport

Carnival Cruise Line has announced that two ships departing from U.S. homeports next week will make stops in Freeport to distribute food, water and relief supplies.

The stops at Freeport to deliver supplies will be part of Carnival Pride’s seven-day cruise from Baltimore departing Sept. 8 and Carnival Liberty’s four-day cruise from Port Canaveral departing Sept. 9, according to a statement.

These efforts are in addition to supplies being transported to the Bahamas via the already announced agreement with Tropical Shipping and The Bahamas National Emergency Management Agency to deliver items donated by residents of Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties. A container ship with the first shipment of supplies departed for Freeport this evening.