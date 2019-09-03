Passengers Airlifted in Svalbard as Ship is Stuck in Ice

Passengers from the expedition vessel Malmo were airlifted by helicopter today in Northeastern Svalbard where the vessel is reportedly stuck in ice that is moving it towards shallow water that could lead to a grounding, according to Norwegian news source.

Sixteen passengers were airlifted to Longyearbyen while the captain and the crew are staying onboard, anticipating that the ice will break up, and they can take the ship into open water. It is said to be windy and snowy where the ship is.

The 1943-built Malmo, which has ice class, is owned by the Swedish company Master Mariner and sails for different tour operators.

Local authorities described the rescue as un-dramatic to be on the safe side.