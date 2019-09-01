Hurricane Dorian Now Category 5, More Itinerary Changes

Hurricane Dorian was a Category 5 storm on Sunday morning as it closed on the Bahamas, leading to more cruise line itinerary changes as key Florida ports are now closed.

Carnival

Port officials approved Carnival Horizon to dock on Saturday evening to give guests aboard the opportunity to disembark, with the requirement that it depart again on Saturday.

Carnival’s request to remain docked in port through Sunday afternoon was denied.

The port is expected to re-open as early as Monday or as late as Wednesday. Embarkation for the Horizon’s cruise will be delayed and the line said it plans to operate a shortened cruise, on the day the ship returns to Miami. Given the shortened duration, guests may cancel and receive a 100% future cruise credit. Guests who elect to sail will receive a pro-rated refund of their cruise fare and any pre-purchased beverage and Wi-Fi packages, along with a refund of any canceled shore excursions.

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean has been busy modifying numerous itineraries. A full list is available here.

Disney

The Disney Dream’s Sept. 2 sailing is now a two-night sailing with an expected departure from Port Canaveral on Wednesday, September 4, and an expected return to Port Canaveral on Friday, September 6.

At this time, we anticipate Disney Dream will visit Disney Castaway Cay on Thursday, September 5, dependent on whether it is impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

Guests that choose to continue with this sailing will receive a 50% refund of their voyage fare and a $250 onboard credit per stateroom.

Guests who do not want to sail on Wednesday should call Disney at 866-325-3905 or 407-566-7032 by noon on Sunday, September 1. Guests will then have until October 31, 2019 to choose a new sail date. They may change their reservation to a later date without incurring a change fee, though there may be a difference in price depending on the new sailing selected.

MSC

MSC announced the Armonia will now depart on Sept. 4 as opposed to Sept. 2 and sail a five-day cruise, calling at Cozumel and Costa Maya.

Guests who were originally booked on the Sept. 2nd MSC Armonia cruise and who choose to take the shortened cruise outlined above will be automatically refunded for 2 days of their cruise. The amount for the two days will be refunded directly to their credit card. Alternatively, guests who are currently booked on the cruise who choose not to sail, are able to cancel and will be refunded the full amount of their cruise fare with no cancellation fees. The full amount will be refunded directly to their credit card and no penalties will apply.

Norwegian

The Norwegian Breakaway’s seven-day Western Caribbean cruise will be modified that was set to depart on Sept. 1.

She will no longer call to Roatan, Honduras; Harvest Caye, Belize; nor Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico. Instead, she will sail a modified four-day itinerary, which will include a sail date of Wednesday, September 4, pending approval by government and local port authorities. If confirmed, she will spend a day at sea on September 5, call to Cozumel, Mexico on September 6 and remain at sea on September 7 before returning to Miami, Florida on September 8, as planned.

We are in constant communication with the United States Coast Guard, as we continue to monitor the