Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line To Help Evacuate From Grand Bahama

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line said that it currently working with the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism to evacuate a pre-authorized list of Grand Bahama Island residents onboard Grand Celebration.

The Port of Freeport will close at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 30th and the Port of Palm Beach will close between 3:00 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday, August 30th.

Given this information, the cruise line has implemented an adjusted schedule for the next few days as the brand operates round-trip cruises between the Port of Palm Beach to Grand Bahama Island.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is welcoming those looking to evacuate West Palm Beach and the surrounding areas, or simply seeking an alternative to remaining on land during the storm, onboard its previously scheduled Friday evening Grand Celebration departure.

The cruise fare for this sailing will be discounted to $69 per person, per day, plus tax.

Guests must reserve their cruise in advance and embark prior to 4:00 p.m. Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line will provide guests with their itinerary upon arrival at the port.

“The safety and security of our passengers and crew members is of upmost importance at all times. With this modified sailing schedule, we are mirroring our successful and well-received evacuation cruise efforts from Hurricane Irma in 2017,” said Oneil Khosa, CEO of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line. “We will continue to closely monitor the situation with Hurricane Dorian and navigate according to the latest conditions and advisories, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for our passengers.”

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s second ship, Grand Classica, is unaffected by Hurricane Dorian, as it is currently sailing a one-time-only Western Caribbean and Panama Canal cruise.