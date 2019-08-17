Norwegian Encore Floats Out

The new Norwegian Encore has left the building hall in Germany and is now at Meyer Werft's outfitting dock ahead of an October delivery.

Following her delivery, the 4,200-guest ship will cross to New York for preview events, before ending up in her winter homeport of Miami in late November.

A representation of his modern and abstract style, the ship’s hull features a "labyrinth of color" inspired by Arranz-Bravo’s life by the sea in Barcelona and pays tribute to the vibrant guest experience for which the Norwegian brand is recognized, according to company statements.

After her debut in Miami, the Encore will move to Seattle in 2021, sailing seven-day cruises to Alaska.

Also new will be a partnership wtih LDV Hospitality to bring the Scarpetta concept to the Norwegian Encore with Onda by Scarpetta. The new restaurant is the first of its kind, and will join the Scarpetta portfolio’s locations in New York, the Hamptons, N.Y., Miami, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Newport, R.I. and London.

The name Scarpetta is derived from the Italian expression, 'fare la Scarpetta,' which means to savor a meal to the last bite, according to a statement.