Barreras Facing Challenges with Havila Project

Spanish shipbuilder Hijos de J. Barreras is facing challenges in the passenger vessel segment as work around a pair of coastal ships for Havila Kystruten has come to a temporary stop.

“In Barreras, some design challenges have occurred. They are related to the ships’ weight and draft. These challenges have unfortunately resulted in a temporary stop in the building process,” said Havila Kystruten, in a statement sent by email to Cruise Industry News.

Barreras did not reply to a request for comment.

“We are focusing on moving forward with our exciting project,” said Arild Myrvoll, CEO, Havila Kystruten. “Therefore, we are pleased that these challenges have been discovered at this early state, so good solutions can be made.

“The designer and the shipyard have come up with several different solutions, and what is the optimal solution for us will be decided shortly. The production will then be resumed,” continued Myrvoll, adding that they have taken the necessary steps to secure continued progress, and the company has used a large amount of resources throughout the summer on the project.

Havila Kystruten AS recently entered into a ten-year contract with the Norwegian Ministry of Transportation for four vessels, which will sail the Bergen-Kirkenes-Bergen route starting in January 2021. The 468-guest coastal ships will run on LNG and also feature battery power.

The company said there could be an impact on the delivery date for the two ships being built in Spain.

Meanwhile, in Turkey, work continues at Tersan on another two Havila coastal ships, on schedule, the company said.

Havila Kystruten AS has financing in place for all four vessels, according to a statement.

Also under construction at Barreras is the first vessel for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

“The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection inaugural sail is set for February 5th, as previously communicated,” said Ritz-Carlton, in an emailed statement.