Drydock Done as Amera Set for Phoenix Reisen Debut

The Prinsendam is now the Amera for Phoenix Reisen following a successful six-week drydocking at Blohm+Voss in Hamburg, Germany.

The 1988-built vessel was floated out of the drydock over the weekend as is set to enter service shortly for the German brand, with a christening set for later this week.

The ship was acquired from Holland America Line; the 38,000-ton, 800-passenger ship originally entered service as the Royal Viking Sun in 1988. She later sailed as the Seabourn Sun before becoming the Prinsendam in 2002.

She joins the the 1973-built Albatros, formerly the Royal Viking Sea; the 1991-built Amadea, formerly the Asuka; and the 1984-built Artania, formerly the Royal Princess. In addition, Phoenix Reisen operates the 1998-built Deutschland on a seasonal charter through 2025. The company also has a worldwide fleet of riverboats.

The six week drydock is one of over 100 planned refurbishments in 2019, as the global cruise ship drydock market represents over $3 billion of annual spending, according to estimates in the 2019 Drydocking and Refurbishment Report by Cruise Industry News.