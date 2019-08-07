ANEX Tour Acquires Saga Sapphire

ANEX Tour is entering into cruise business and has bought the 800-guest, 1981-built Saga Sapphire, according to a press release.

Neset Kockar, Chairman of ANEX Tour, said: "With changing habits of travellers, we must adopt our product offering accordingly. By acquiring Saga Sapphire, we will be able to create a unique eastern Mediterranean cruise experience for our valued guests."

MrKockar stated that Saga Sapphire will be delivered to ANEX in mid 2020, according to a statement, and that the maiden voyage will take place from Antalya.

He added Turkish-based ANEX Tour's "pioneering strategy will continue, inspired by customer demands."

Nigel Blanks, COO Saga Cruises, said: "With her spacious cabins and comfortable public areas, Saga Sapphire has become hugely popular with our guests over the last seven years. As the time approaches for her to leave the Saga fleet, we are delighted that she will now have a new career launching ANEX Tour's exciting new cruise product."