Sky Princess Ready for October Debut

The 60-day countdown has started for the Sky Princess as the new Princess ship will leave the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy on October 12, 2019.

The Sky Princess will offer cruises from a choice of three ports - Athens, Barcelona and Rome - until December 2019 where guests can choose from a variety of seven- to 28- night cruises that will visit various destinations in Italy, Spain, Greece, France, Malta, Gibraltar, Montenegro and Portugal.

The ship will embark on its inaugural cruise on October 20, 2019, which is a seven-day Mediterranean and Adriatic voyage from Athens to Barcelona.

The 143,700 ton, 3,660-guest vessel will feature an evolution of the successful design platform used for previous Royal-class ships – Royal Princess, Regal Princess and Majestic Princess, the company said, as the Sky Princess will bring together the best features found on her Royal-class sister ships as well as a number of ‘firsts’:

• Sky Princess will be the first ship in the fleet to be built from the ground up with the Ocean Guest Experience Platform. Princess MedallionClass enabled by the OceanMedallion.

• Sky Princess will debut the world’s first digitally-enhanced escape room called the Phantom Bridge.

• Largest Balconies at Sea in the Sky Suites accommodations, featuring the largest continuous private balconies ever offered by any cruise line. The two suites will have sleeping capacity for five guests, making them ideal for families.