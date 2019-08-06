Enchanted Princess Floats Out at Fincantieri

The Enchanted Princess, the fifth Royal-class ship built for Princess Cruises, was floated out today at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Monfalcone.

Interior fittings will now begin, leading the vessel to its delivery, scheduled in 2020, according to a press release.

The ceremony was attended by Firouz Mal, Princess Cruises director newbuild services, while Fincantieri was represented, among others, by Roberto Olivari, director of the shipyard in Monfalcone.

The Godmother of the ceremony was Miss Marinella Cossu, an employee of the yard.

The ship is a sister to the Royal Princess, Regal Princess, Majestic Princess and the upcoming Sky Princess.

The partnership between the Monfalcone yard and Princess Cruises will continue with two next-generation cruise ships. These will be the largest built so far in Italy at 175,000 tons, expected to be delivered at the end of 2023 and in spring 2025.

The vessels will accommodate approximately 4,300 guests and will be the first Princess vessels that are dual-fuel, powered primarily by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).