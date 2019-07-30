Take 5 Jazz Theatre to Debut on New Princess Ships

The Sky Princess and Enchanted Princess will feature Take 5, the only jazz theatre at sea.

"Celebrating the iconic sounds, culture and history of jazz, the new lounge will also feature hand-crafted cocktails by Princess partner and Master Mixologist Rob Floyd in a chic bar setting," according to a statement from Princess.

Debuting onboard the Sky Princess (October 2019) and Enchanted Princess (June 2020), Take 5 will offer curated experiences honoring the roots of jazz, the birth of BeBop, contemporary jazz and iconic female artists, while highlighting how destinations helped shaped this musical genre.

“Our new signature lounge, Take 5, introduces jazz theatre: a harmonious collection of live performances and interactive experiences that bring to life the stories behind this music genre,” said Denise Saviss, Princess Cruises Vice President of Entertainment Experience.

“Take 5 sets the stage for our guests to enjoy the music and dance in a space that recalls noteworthy jazz clubs in their heyday.”

Take 5 will have live performances by dedicated jazz musicians, dance lessons, engaging speakers and workshops, guest performers and after-hours parties. It will also feature surprise, pop-up performances so no two nights are the same.

A selection of the Take 5 afternoon enrichment and themed nights, will include:

A Night in Harlem – sounds of the roaring 1920s will transport guests to the underground world of the speakeasy in the heart of New York City with iconic sounds of the prohibition era. Guests can expect tunes from artists like King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band, New Orleans Rhythm Kings, Original Dixieland Jazz Band and Charles “Buddy” Bolden.

The Birth of Big Band and BeBop – heading into the late 1940s, post-war jazz and the birth of BeBop showcases the amazing speed and technical ability of these incredible musicians. Music from artists like Charlie Parker, Coleman Hawkins and Dexter Gordon will fill the air while costumed bow-tied-wearing staff deliver classic cocktails.

The Way You Look Tonight – celebrates the incredible women of jazz throughout history, and how these legendary vocalists and instrumentalists changed musical history. Guest can expect songs from artists like Ella Fitzgerald to Billie Holiday to Norah Jones.

Toda La Noche – Fiery Afro-Cuban Jazz – an unforgettable journey through the Caribbean celebrates the spicy rhythms of Afro-Cuban jazz with classic beats spanning Latin, European and African American influences. Before the show, guests can take salsa lessons to popular Buena Vista Social Club covers. Featured music includes songs from artists like Tito Puente, Irakere and Dizzy Gillespie. This night ends with an invitation back for a ‘descarga’ jam session.

A Sophisticated Evening of Cool – the cool jazz sounds of the 1950s will fill the space as guests journey on the ultimate American jazz road trip, taking in sounds all the way from New York to California. Guests can expect songs from musical legends like Miles Davis, Chet Baker and John Lewis.

Contemporary Directions – A Festival of Jazz – honours recent decades of jazz music, featuring local artists from the various destinations the ships sail.

Take 5 patrons will never miss a beat as they sit back, relax and order a drink directly to their seat with on-demand service, just one of the features available as part of the Princess MedallionClass experience on Sky Princess and Enchanted Princess.

More details about the robust onboard features and itineraries of new cruise ships Sky Princess and Enchanted Princess can be found at www.princess.com.