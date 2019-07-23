Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Blue World Voyages Releases New Vessel Rendering

Blue World Voyages Vessel Rendering

Blue World Voyages continues to eye a 2021 start up for its active lifestyle cruise brand, and has released a new exterior rendering of a cruise ship.

The company plans to launch service in 2021 in the Mediterranean offering seven-day cruises. Capacity on the yet-to-be-named vessel, which the company plans to acquire secondhand, will be reduced to 425 berths. Staterooms will be enlarged, and there will also be solo cabins as well as residences aboard the ship.

A full deck will be dedicated for spa operations and wellness, and another deck for sports and fitness.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

125 Ships | 264,464 Berths | $70 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News European Market Report

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
MHA