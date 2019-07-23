Blue World Voyages Releases New Vessel Rendering

Blue World Voyages continues to eye a 2021 start up for its active lifestyle cruise brand, and has released a new exterior rendering of a cruise ship.

The company plans to launch service in 2021 in the Mediterranean offering seven-day cruises. Capacity on the yet-to-be-named vessel, which the company plans to acquire secondhand, will be reduced to 425 berths. Staterooms will be enlarged, and there will also be solo cabins as well as residences aboard the ship.

A full deck will be dedicated for spa operations and wellness, and another deck for sports and fitness.