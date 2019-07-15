Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Carnival Vista Repair Underway

Carnival Vista

The Carnival Vista was loaded onto the Boka Vanguard over the weekend, a semi-submersible heavy transport vessel operated by Netherlands-based Boskalis.

The heavy transport vessel has since lifted the Vista out of the water, allowing engineers to begin repairs of its azipod propulsion system.

The process began over the weekend with Carnival Vista and Boka Vanguard rendezvousing off the coast of Freeport and took approximately 24 hours to complete.

Carnival Vista

The Carnival Vista will stay positioned within the “floating drydock” at while repairs are being made.

After being offloaded from the Boka Vanguard, the Carnival Vista will depart Freeport later this month and resume its year-round Caribbean schedule from Galveston on July 27.

Video:

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

MHA

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

125 Ships | 264,464 Berths | $70 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News European Market Report

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News GCSI
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report