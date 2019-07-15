Carnival Vista Repair Underway

The Carnival Vista was loaded onto the Boka Vanguard over the weekend, a semi-submersible heavy transport vessel operated by Netherlands-based Boskalis.

The heavy transport vessel has since lifted the Vista out of the water, allowing engineers to begin repairs of its azipod propulsion system.

The process began over the weekend with Carnival Vista and Boka Vanguard rendezvousing off the coast of Freeport and took approximately 24 hours to complete.

The Carnival Vista will stay positioned within the “floating drydock” at while repairs are being made.

After being offloaded from the Boka Vanguard, the Carnival Vista will depart Freeport later this month and resume its year-round Caribbean schedule from Galveston on July 27.

Video: