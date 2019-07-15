ALMACO Lands SeaDream Innovation Deal

SeaDream Innovation

ALMACO will deliver and install all 114 luxury passenger cabins and corridors, 110 crew cabins and crew public areas, and all catering areas of the new SeaDream Innovation including galleys, provision stores and laundries, according to a statement.

“We are proud to start our partnership with Damen on this revolutionary expedition vessel for SeaDream Yacht Club,” said Esko Karvonen, president and CEO of ALMACO. “Damen is a highly reputable shipyard group known for its innovation and customer service, and we look forward to working together on their interesting projects.”

ALMACO has been closely supporting Damen Shipyards with its expertise in luxury accommodations and catering areas and in signed a contract in June to deliver the project to be built at Damen’s new shipyard in Mangalia, Romania.

ALMACO has started the design work and the vessel is scheduled to be delivered in September 2021.

