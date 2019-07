Mystic Cruises is basing its North American headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, according to real estate firm NAI/Merin Hunter Codman.

Portugal-based Mystic Cruises introduced its first ship in April, the newbuild World Explorer, and has two more ships under construction, the World Voyager and the World Navigator, with another three ships set to follow.

Mystic, which is focused on expedition cruising, will charter out its ships as well as operate them under the Mystic brand.