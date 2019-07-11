Allure of the Seas To Be Amplified Before 2020 Med Season

When the Allure of the Seas launches her summer season from Barcelona in May 2020 after a 58-day, $165 million drydock, she will be “amplified” featuring the latest signature features of the Oasis class, according to Royal Caribbean International.

Thus, the Allure will have the Ultimate Abyss, said to be the tallest slide at sea; The Perfect Storm trio of waterslides, completely redesigned Adventure Ocean kids and teens spaces, the first Giovanni's Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar, and Quantum Class original Music Hall.

Royal Caribbean said that the “thrill will go from the outside-in onboard the amped-up Allure. Expanding on the ways that families can spend time together and on their own are the additions of completely reimagined, dedicated spaces for babies, kids and teens, and popular activities.”

Among the culinary experiences to be offered are also the Portside BBQ, Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade, El Loco Fresh, Sugar Beach, and the Bionic Bar by Makr Shakr, manned by two robot bartenders shaking up classic cocktails and custom orders .

Other so-called amped-up hotspots will include the Music Hall from the Quantum class, which promises to take live music to the next level with revolving setlists and cover bands, ample lounge seating on two levels and room to rock out on the dance floor; and Spotlight Karaoke, a dedicated karaoke bar with both main stage and private room experiences featuring thousands of songs to choose from, music trivia and themed nights.

The Allure of the Seas' seven-night Western Mediterranean cruises sailing roundtrip from Barcelona will call at Palma de Mallorca, Provence (Marseille), Florence/Pisa (La Spezia), Rome (Civitavecchia) and Naples.

The Allure will be second ship in the Oasis-class to be reimagined in the $1 billion Royal Amplified modernization program.