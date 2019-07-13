Cruise Industry News 2019 Annual Report

A Ship History: The Zenith

A Ship History of MV Zenith

A look at the history of the Zenith through the years; the ship has been in the news recently with the announcement it is moving to Peace Boat operations in 2020.

1989: Chandris orders a new $200 million cruise ship for its Chandris Celebrity Cruises division, to be built at Meyer Werft in West Germany. The new 45,000-ton ship, to be named the Zenith, will be a sistership to the Horizon, which was under construction at a cost of $175 million at the same yard.

1990: Celebrity confirms that its third vessel, the Zenith, scheduled to enter service in April of 1992, will sail year-round seven-day Caribbean cruises from Fort Lauderdale.

Zenith sails from NYC

1992: Inaugural cruise from New York City.

Zenith in Cozumel

1992: Zenith is based in Port Everglades for year-round Caribbean cruising. (Pictured above with Britannia in Cozumel).

MV Zenith

1996: During the summer of 1996, the Zenith takes over the Horizon's New York-to-Bermuda program while the Horizon launches Celebrity's first season in Alaska. 

2001: Moved to Philadelphia from new York following 9/11 terrorist attacks ahead of inaugural winter Tampa program. 

2004: Celebrity expected to move Zenith and Horizon to First Choice travel; does not happen. 

MV Zenith at Detyens

2005: Zenith drydocks at Detyens for 10 days for maintenance work including sea-valve renewals, anchor chains and blade seals and polishing as well as the overhaul of the bow thruster and stabilizers.

The Zenith in Bayonne, New Jersey

2006: Cruises offered from Bayonne, New Jersey.

MV Zenith

2006: Royal Caribbean Cruises acquires Pullmantur and announces the Zenith will move to the Spanish brand in 2007.

MV Zenith in CDF Colors

2014: Ship moves to CDF, Pullmantur's French cruise brand.

MV Zenith in 2017

2017: Ship transfers back to Pullmantur as CDF is wound down

MV Zenith in 2019

2019: Pullmantur announces the Zenith will leave the fleet in 2020; ship set to move to Peace Boat operation. 

