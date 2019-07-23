Largest Cruise Market Segments

While the cruise ship orderbook for the expedition and luxury markets attract much attention, the market segments present only 2.6 percent of the cruise industry in terms of guest capacity, according to the 2019 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

The current combined capacity of the luxury and expedition market is about 720,000 guests, which is less than the annual capacity of three Oasis-class ships sailing seven-day cruises.

The dominating segment is the contemporary market with 68.6 percent of the annual global guest capacity, followed by the premium market at 21.7 percent, the budget market at 6.8 percent and niche cruises 2.3 percent.

The projected 2019 global guest capacity for the cruise fleet is 27.8 million guests.

