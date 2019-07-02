Pacific Princess Returns to Australia

Princess Cruises has announced Pacific Princess will join its record 2020-2021 summer line-up in Australia, with the small ship offering local cruisers a range of unique itineraries and maiden calls during its four-month deployment, according to a press release.

On sale Thursday July 11 for Princess Elite guests and available for general sale on Friday July 12, Pacific Princess’ program will include a 90-day roundtrip voyage from Sydney around South America, a 13-night cruise visiting ports on New Zealand’s north and south islands and a 21-night sailing to remote locations in Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands.

The 670-guest ship will make 15 maiden calls, including the cruise line’s inaugural visits to Kaikoura and New Plymouth in New Zealand, Wewak and Gizo Island in the Solomon Islands and Madang in Papua New Guinea, as well as its first call to to New Zealand’s Stewart Island on a cruise from Australia.

Princess Cruises Senior Vice President Asia Pacific Stuart Allison said Pacific Princess’ return to Australia reflected strong demand for Princess Cruises’ holidays, with six Princess ships based Down Under for the first time ever over the 2020-2021 summer, representing one-third of its global fleet.

“The Pacific Princess was christened in Australia and became a popular favourite amongst Australian cruisers, offering the first premium cruise experience in the region. We can’t wait to welcome her back to our shores and celebrate our 45th anniversary at the same time,” Allison said.

Princess Australia line up includes the Pacifc Princess, Majestic Princess, Regal Princess, Sapphire Princess, Sun Princess and Sea Princess.