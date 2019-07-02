Genting Celebrates 25th Anniversary in Taiwan with World Dream

Genting Cruise Lines marked more 25th Anniversary celebrations with the inaugural sailing of the World Dream from Kaohsiung. The vessel became the largest cruise ship to homeport in Taiwan.

“Kaohsiung has always held a special place in the heart of Genting Cruise Lines.” said Hui Lim, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Genting Hong Kong. “Since its first voyage to Kaohsiung with the deployment of Star Cruises’ Star Pisces in 1994, Genting Cruise Lines has accounted for more than 5 million passenger throughput from its fleet in Taiwan serving both the domestic market and bringing in tourists to visit from all across the region and around the world.”

The event recognised the partnerships and support of the various organizations and business partners that have played an important role in the development and growth of Genting Cruise Lines in Taiwan, according to a statement.

The occasion also provided guests the chance to experience an exclusive sneak peek of Dream Cruises’ new Global Class ship through a specially constructed preview cabin that was showcased on World Dream.

Genting Cruise Lines also co-hosted a second Cruise Forum with Taiwan International Ports Corporation and International Cruise Council Taiwan onboard the World Dream to further the discussion with stakeholders on the development of the cruise industry in Taiwan.

During the event, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications presented Genting Cruise Lines with the "Innovative Contribution Award”, in recognition of the company’s contributions to the cruise industry in Taiwan over the past 25 years.

Over the past 25 years, Genting Cruise Lines has been the leader in supporting the development of various ports and cities throughout Taiwan over the years, including Keelung, Kaohsiung, Taichung, Tainan, Hualien, Penghu, Jinmen and Matsu. During her ongoing homeport deployment in Keelung, the SuperStar Aquarius contributed to the growth of Taiwan to become the second largest source market in Asia and accounted for NTD$180 million in contribution to the economy of Taiwan, as well as 180 million Taiwan Dollars a year for passenger and berthing fees through its yearly provisioning, according to Genting.

This year, Genting Cruise Lines expands its presence in Taiwan with the inaugural deployments of two cruise ships, the Explorer Dream and World Dream.

“Genting Cruise Lines is proud to have played a prominent role in the transformation of Taiwan into the second largest source market in the Asian cruise industry. Our investment in new ship construction will ensure that we will have the most modern fleet in the world for our three cruise brands, offering the most variety of itineraries and destinations, providing best-in-class service and, most important of all, maintaining our commitment to growing the cruise market in this region,” said Hui Lim. “In demonstration of our commitment in the development of the cruise market in Taiwan, next year we will expand the deployment of Dream Cruises to 10 sailings in March to October, which will bring over 40,000 in-bound tourists to Taiwan, while provinding inspirational journeys to cruise enthusiasts from Taiwan at the convenience of their doorsteps.”