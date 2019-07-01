Prinsendam Wraps Up Holland America Line Career

Holland America Line has officially said goodbye to its "Elegant Explorer," or the Prinsendam, as the ship left the Holland America fleet after 17 years of service and has now joined Phoenix Reisen as the Amera.

The ship is en route to Hamburg and will now be drydocked and converted to Phoenix Reisen specifications at Blohm+Voss.

The Amera first launched as the Royal Viking Sun in 1988, operating for Royal Viking Line and then Cunard Line, when Cunard bought the ship and the Royal Viking brand.

With Cunard Line and Seabourn coming together under Carnival Corporation, the ship was moved to Seabourn in 1999 as the Seabourn Sun, and then moved to the Holland America Line brand in 2002.

Phoenix Reisen, which caters to the German market, specializes in offering smaller ships with individual flair and maritime character, personal service, and destination-focused itineraries, enjoying a 65 percent repeat rate.