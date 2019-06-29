Costa Victoria To Host Athletes for Universiade Event in Naples

Costa Cruises has announced that it will host athletes aboard the Costa Victoria during the 2019 Universiade taking place in Naples, July 3 – 14, 2019, a sporting events for youth and students.

More than 1,900 athletes and officials of 38 national delegations from around the world will be accommodated aboard the ship.

Costa said that its kitchen team will prepare around 6,000 meals a day and that in addition to the cruise line’s Italian cuisine will be dishes from the athletes’ countries as well as vegan and vegetarian menus, lactose-free and gluten-free options, and halal. All menus will be prepared based on the nutritional needs of the athletes, according to Costa. Ingredients and calorie counts will be provided for every dish.

Athletes will also be able to use the ship’s gym and outdoor spaces. Entertainment and shows in the ship’s theater are also part of the deal.

Following the 30th Summer Universiade, the Costa Victoria will be sailing seven-day cruises from Bari for the rest of the summer season and moves to the Indian Ocean for the winter.