Norwegian Announces Immersive Itinerary Lineup for Three Ships

Norwegian Cruise Line has opened sales for new port-intensive itineraries on the Norwegian Jade, Norwegian Spirit and Norwegian Sun for cruises in 2020.

Following a multi-million-dollar revitalization in January 2020, the Norwegian Spirit will return to Asia for a series of immersive itineraries. From May 9 through December 21, 2020, she will sail a mix of nine-to-15-day voyages including four new ports.

These new ports are Beppu, Kumamoto, Niigata and Nagoya, Japan. The Norwegian Spirit will also overnight in Tokyo and Kyoto (Osaka), Japan; Shanghai, China; and Hong Kong.

The Norwegian Sun will sail in Alaska starting on May 21, 2020 joining Norwegian Bliss, Joy and Jewel. She will sail nine-to-12-day voyages from Seattle with calls to Sitka, Glacier Bay, Hubbard Glacier, Holkham Bay, Juneau and Ketchikan, Alaska; as well as a stop in Victoria, British Columbia.

Beginning Sept. 8, 2020, Norwegian Jade will offer a variety of one-way, 10-to-11-day Greek Isles, Italy, and Mediterranean cruises departing or returning from Barcelona, Spain; Venice, Italy; and Athens (Piraeus), Greece, where the company will homeport for the first time. These itineraries offer guests two homeports to explore and the chance to discover a new destination every day with calls to Monte Carlo, Monaco; Florence/Pisa (Livorno), Rome (Civitavecchia), Naples and Messina, Italy; Olympia (Katakolon), Santorini, Rhodes and Mykonos, Greece; and Kusadasi, Turkey.