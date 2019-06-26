Virgin Lands LGBTQ+ Charter Deal

Virgin Voyages announced today that Atlantis Events has chartered Scarlet Lady, the company’s first ship, for a LGBTQ+ voyage during her inaugural season next year.

According to an announcement, the company will celebrate the news and the company’s longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion, Sir Richard Branson will be roaming around New York City this Saturday on a Virgin Voyages Pride bus.

“Since 1991, Atlantis has brought our community to some of the world’s most desirable destinations, creating a uniquely welcoming and playful environment on board cutting edge ships. Over 350,000 guests from around the globe have discovered the joys of being themselves with great friends and awesome experiences,” said Rich Campbell, president and CEO of Atlantis Events. “Virgin’s long history of celebrating diversity and inclusion combined with Virgin Voyages’ innovative one-of-a-kind Rebellious Luxe experience make them an absolutely perfect choice for Atlantis. We can’t wait to join forces to thrill our guests in ways they never imagined!”

Virgin Voyages will showcase their pride in New York City on Saturday, June 29 by taking a spin around the city in a double-decker Virgin Voyages Pride bus. Sea Queens and Sailors can jump on board the disco bus and paint the city red, purple and rainbow with Sir Richard Branson, Rich Campbell and some very special friends including world-famous drag performer Ginger Minj, star of “International Waters,” an edutainment series created by Virgin Voyages to help educate its First Mates, the company’s term for travel advisors who sell the brand.

The tour will kick off on Saturday, June 29 and the vibrant bus will feature live acts and drag shows. The bus will make stops with Sir Richard Branson and his friends at the hottest LGBTQ+ spots and bars across Chelsea. On-lookers will be able to interact with performers, jump inside the bus for an photo, get “Pride-ified” by the Sea Queens and finally dance away with some free limited edition Virgin Voyages Pride merchandise.

The first stop will be Boxers (37 West 20th St. New York, NY 10011) at 3 pm, from there, anything goes.

“We thrive on the incredible energy a diverse culture creates, and Virgin Voyages always has been, and always will be, an ally of diversity and inclusion – of all people,” said Chris Stubbs, senior director of sailor experience, and also the leader of LGBTQ+ advocacy for Virgin Voyages. “We invite individuals from around the world to come together and unite on board our Lady Ships to have an incredible holiday, fueled by the diversity of our Sailors and crew, in addition to the amazing cultures we sail to. Virgin Voyages welcomes everyone to come as they are and to be their best selves - with diverse hopes, experiences and backgrounds.”