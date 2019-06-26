Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

The Hague Is Targeting Small Luxury Ships

Hanseatic Nature

An up and coming port, The Hague welcomed the new Hanseatic Nature this past May and is set to see the Berlin call in July for her second visit to the port, according to a statement.

Port officials are targeting niche and luxury ships, as the destination's character fits “seamlessly with the target audience of the cruise passengers,” according to officials.

The 230-guest Hanseatic Nature was in port on its second ever cruise, while FTI’s Berlin is back for a second visit after her inaugural call last summer.

“In the next few years we hope to be able to welcome more small luxury passenger vessels to our port,” said Deputy Mayor Richard de Mos (Economic Affairs). “It’s good for the local economy and employment.”

Anita Verwoest, project director of the Seaport The Hague-Scheveningen, added: “Our port is located directly on the North Sea and the city center is only fifteen minutes away. This makes the port of The Hague a hidden treasure for the smaller luxury passenger vessels. Together with The Hague Marketing Bureau we organize custom made excursions, which could include an exclusive dinner in a museum after opening hours or a special biking or walking tour in the historic city centre, combined with a visit to galleries and shops.”

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

123 Ships | 260,168 Berths | $69 Billion | View

Farsounder

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
Sveba Dahlen
Cruise Industry News 2019 Annual Report