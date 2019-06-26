The Hague Is Targeting Small Luxury Ships

An up and coming port, The Hague welcomed the new Hanseatic Nature this past May and is set to see the Berlin call in July for her second visit to the port, according to a statement.

Port officials are targeting niche and luxury ships, as the destination's character fits “seamlessly with the target audience of the cruise passengers,” according to officials.

The 230-guest Hanseatic Nature was in port on its second ever cruise, while FTI’s Berlin is back for a second visit after her inaugural call last summer.

“In the next few years we hope to be able to welcome more small luxury passenger vessels to our port,” said Deputy Mayor Richard de Mos (Economic Affairs). “It’s good for the local economy and employment.”

Anita Verwoest, project director of the Seaport The Hague-Scheveningen, added: “Our port is located directly on the North Sea and the city center is only fifteen minutes away. This makes the port of The Hague a hidden treasure for the smaller luxury passenger vessels. Together with The Hague Marketing Bureau we organize custom made excursions, which could include an exclusive dinner in a museum after opening hours or a special biking or walking tour in the historic city centre, combined with a visit to galleries and shops.”