Poseidon Announces Solar Eclipse Cruise to Antarctica in Fall of 2021

Poseidon Expeditions has announced a 23-day voyage to Antarctica that will mark the solar eclipse on Dec. 4, 2021 aboard the 114-guest Sea Spirit.

This event occurs on Day 14 of a 23-day voyage that departs Ushuaia, Argentina, on Nov. 20 and returns there on Dec. 12.

The per person rates are from $16,556 (triple occupancy) and $21,866 (double occupancy).

“Our goal is to meet the center of the moon’s shadow as it moves swiftly across the Scotia Sea during its rare and brief appearance in Antarctica. This may well bring the ship within sight of the Weddell Sea pack ice, adding a great polar ambiance to this amazing celestial event. With the advantage of sophisticated charts and meteorological forecasts -- and a little luck -- we will gather on deck in the early morning of Friday, Dec. 4, under hopefully clear skies, to observe a total eclipse of the Antarctic sun in the most pristine wilderness on Earth,” said Nikolay Saveliev, president of Poseidon Expeditions.

"The complexities of the world’s oceans are also a focus of the itinerary Solar Eclipse in Antarctica as Sea Spirit moves south through Drake’s Passage and crosses what’s known as the Antarctic Convergence, a biological ring around Antarctica marking where warmer sub Antarctic waters meet the colder waters of the Antarctic flowing north," the company said, in a press release. "The captain will navigate Sea Spirit precisely onto the narrow path of totality, the relatively small area from which one can see the sun’s light become totally obscured by the moon, at the precise time of the predicted solar eclipse."