Ponant Takes Delivery of Le Dumont-d'Urville

Le Dumont-d'Urville

Ponant has welcomed the ninth ship to its fleet and the fourth in its Explorer class of ships as the Le Dumont-d’Urville has joined the company's fleet.

On June 14, Ponant took delivery of Le Dumont-d’Urville as the ship left the port of Søvik, Norway for Bergen, ready to depart on her maiden cruise.

“Such a delivery rate is a first in the history of the French merchant navy: this is the fourth ship in the series delivered in the last 12 months. The substantial expansion of our fleet allows us to offer our guests an increasing number of destinations, exceptional voyages and high-quality services. Market feedback is indeed excellent with very high levels of bookings,” said Jean Emmanuel Sauvée, CEO of Ponant.

Le Dumont-d’Urville’s maiden season will start August 7, 2019 with an eight-night sailing called the Historic Cities of the Baltic Sea. From there, the ship will continue to the French coasts and the Mediterranean with stops in Honfleur, Lisbo, and Dakar. 

Ponant New Ship Schedule:

• Le Lapérouse – June 2018
• Le Champlain – October 2018
• Le Bougainville – April 2019
• Le Dumont-d’Urville – June 2019
• Le Bellot – scheduled for April 2020
• Le Jacques-Cartier – scheduled for July 2020
• Le Commandant-Charcot – scheduled for May 2021

