P&O Australia Brings Back Comedy Festival at Sea for 2020

P&O Cruises Australia's The Big Laugh will be back by popular demand in June 2020 delivering more comedians, performances and jokes than ever before, according to a press release.

The three-night comedy festival is returning to the high seas for a third consecutive year signalling P&O’s biggest season of comedy with 76 dedicated themed cruises in 2019 and 2020.

The news follows the success of this year’s cruise which sailed over the Queen’s Birthday long weekend and featured a stellar line-up of world class entertainers including Tom Gleeson, Dave Hughes and Mel Buttle.

Thirteen big-name comedians performed 32 shows and a combined 1,500 minutes of jokes to 2,000 comedy lovers onboard the Pacific Explorer.

P&O Cruises Head of Entertainment Brett Annable said The Big Laugh had proven to be extremely popular and was now a stand-out event in the comedy calendar.

“P&O’s comedy cruises are unique in that they offer a wide variety of acts under one ‘roof’. There’s a choice of larger than life performances in The Marquee to more intimate gigs in the ship’s many stylish bars and lounges with something for every type of comedy fan,” Annable said.

“Since the inaugural Big Laugh cruise in 2018 we’ve pulled in the biggest and best names in the business from here and overseas. It’s three nights of jam-packed comedy action delivered day and night by the funniest people in the business.”

The Big Laugh on Pacific Explorer departs Sydney on June 5, 2020.