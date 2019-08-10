Positive About Cruise in Piraeus

Piraeus

News is trending positive in Piraeus, as the negative effects of prior years are being put in the rearview mirror and the gradual return of itineraries and capacity to the Eastern Mediterranean are boosting the cruise business in Athens.

Traffic across all Greek ports was up 3.5 percent last year, according to a spokesperson, and berth reservations for Piraeus, with heavy port investments coming from China, are up 15 percent in 2019.

The port hopes things continue, as funding has been approved to add two new berths for megaships in Piraeus in time for the 2022 summer season in combination with a new passenger terminal.

Cruise lines have up to 11 berth options in Piraeus, which is the key homeport for the Eastern Mediterranean. In 2012 Piraeus was the first Greek port to implement a new berth allocation system for cruise ships, with berth reservations opening some 18 months in advance to help mange traffic and coordinate ship calls to piers.

