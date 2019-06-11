Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Virgin Reveals New Deployments to Replace Havana

Scarlet Lady

Virgin Voyages has announced new itineraries in response to U.S. goverment travel restrictions to Havana. Virgin said the new options were based on feedback from guests.

The new itineraries will feature multiple late-night sail aways, including a midnight departure on all new sailings. 

Virgin Voyages will now offer five-night Riviera Maya sailings to Cozumel/Playa Del Carmen, Mexico.

Virgin Voyages’ four-night sailings will now become "Fire and Sunset Soirées," the company said including a sunset departure from Key West and a midnight departure from Bimini. 

In response to demand for longer voyages aboard the Scarlet Lady, Virgin Voyages announced that it has added special seven-night sailings for the 2020 festive holiday season, including calls to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and late-night sail aways in both Bimini, Bahamas and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

All voyages will feature a stop in Bimini, Bahamas, home to The Beach Club, a private club for passengers while the Scarlet Lady is on the island.

