Russian Statement on Akademik Ioffe and Akademik Sergey Vavilov

The P.P. Shirshov Institute of Oceanology of the Russian Academy of Sciences (IO RAS) has issued a statement regarding the Akademik Ioffe and Akademik Sergey Vavilov, a pair of expedition ships that were set to operate for One Ocean Expeditions this summer before the charter contract was seemingly cancelled.

“The IO RAS has no contractual relationships with and, consequently, not liable to the One Ocean Expeditions,” the IO RAS said in a statement sent to Cruise Industry News.

The agency said that the pair of expedition ships were on a time charter deal to Terragelida Ship Management Ltd. through fall 2019.

Terragelida Ship Management describes itself a vessel management company, specializing in technical and commercial management, ship brokering and crew management.The Cyprus-based company lists IO RAS as a partner on its website.

“The vessels have been properly maintained and are available in Kaliningrad,” the IO RAS said in its statement. “Terragelida Ship Management Ltd. duly fulfils its commitments assumed within the framework of the contract with IO RAS.

“The ships are time-chartered and the P.P. Shirshov Institute of Oceanology of Russian Academy of Sciences, the owner of the vessels, is not to be blame for cancellation of cruises, as announced by the One Ocean Expeditions.”

The agency said the vessels are ready to begin cruise operations immediately.