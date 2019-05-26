Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Spirit of Discovery Leaves on Ems River Conveyance

Spirit of Discovery

Saga Cruises first-ever newbuild, the Spirit of Discovery, has left on her Ems River conveyance.

The Spirit of Discovery will proceed in reverse up the river Ems to the North Sea. According to a press release, this approach has proven successful in the past as it makes it easier to steer the ship. Two tugs will be providing assistance in the process.

The plans call for the ship to arrive in Emden on Monday May 27 at 8:00 a.m. local time, with the rest of the week scheduled for technical tests and sea trials. 

River Conveyance Schedule: 

Sunday, May 26, 2019
Approx. 09.00 pm: ship in waiting position (Papenburg)
Approx. 10.00 pm: ship passes sea lock (Papenburg)

Monday, May 27, 2019
Approx. 00.30 am: ship passes Friesenbrücke (Weener)
Approx. 02.30 am: ship passes the Jann Berghaus bridge (Leer)
Approx. 05.00 am: arrival at the river Ems barrier (Gandersum)
Approx. 06.45 am: ship passes the Ems barrier
Approx. 08.00 am: arrival Emden sea lock

