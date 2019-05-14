Nippon Paint Marine Aquaterras Now on AIDAcara

Nippon Paint Marine announced that it had successfully applied its Aquaterras hull coating to to the AIDAcara.

It is the first-ever full application of the revolutionary biocide free, self-polishing (SPC) antifouling to a cruise ship, the company said.

“This application is the result of a long-standing project with Nippon Paint Marine to find an environmentally-sustainable way of reducing ships’ energy consumption,” said Jukka Ignatius, Superintendent, Innovation & Energy Management, Carnival Maritime, which is responsible for the technical and nautical operation of the AIDA ships.

John Drew, Director, Nippon Paint Marine, said: “We are delighted that a Carnival brand cruise line has become the sector’s first reference for Aquaterras. For AIDAcara, the antifouling’s extremely low surface roughness will result in reduced operational expenditure, reduced emissions and reduced hull maintenance.”

The full installation follows test patches on a number of Carnival Corporation cruise ships.

Nippon Paint’s research has shown that use of Aquaterras can potentially reduce fuel consumption by more than 10 percent compared to standard SPCs, due to the coating’s ultra-smooth surface and low friction attributes, the company said.

After carrying out surface preparation by full hydro-blasting during the vessel’s scheduled drydocking in February at CNdM Marseille, France, all underwater areas of AIDAcara’s hull were coated with Aquaterras. The coating was applied using standard equipment and without complicated masking, a process that often extends the application time for silicone-type foul-release coatings.

“The feedback from joint testing and in-water inspections of test patches applied to our ships over the past three years has shown Aquaterras to be an effective antifouling that does not leach hazardous biocides into the water column. The expected reduced frictional resistance also helps towards reducing fuel consumption and, consequently, emissions, which is very much in keeping with our overall strategy of reducing the impact of operations on the marine environment,” Ignatius added.

“After application, surface roughness measurements were as low as 40µm and averaged 63µm, but since Aquaterras is self-polishing the overall hull roughness should become even lower as the vessel continues on its regular operations.”