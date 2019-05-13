Celebrity Takes Delivery of the Flora

Celebrity Cruises has taken delivery of its 100-guest Celebrity Flora, which is now preparing for her Atlantic crossing to the Galapagos, where she will be based year-round.

Marking the occasion, Royal Caribbean Cruises Chairman and CEO Richard D. Fain hosted a ceremony aboard Celebrity Flora, while docked in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Company and shipyard executives were also in attendance, plus more than 70 crew members, many of whom are Ecuadorian natives.

“The delivery of Celebrity Flora is a momentous occasion,” said Fain. “Designing a new ship specifically for the Galapagos Islands was an exciting challenge and we think Celebrity Flora succeeded beautifully. It is of course luxurious – but it’s also the most energy-efficient ship of its kind in the region, which further demonstrates our commitment to sustainability and protecting the vital ecosystem of this unique place.”

“More than two years of planning, collaboration and construction have led to this very exciting moment,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO, Celebrity Cruises. “Thanks to the hard work of hundreds of architects, artisans, engineers and more, we’re one step closer to the first-ever sailing of the beautiful Celebrity Flora, which will forever change the way guests experience the Galapagos. Travelers will soon be able to step on board our stunning 100-guest mega yacht with the largest and most luxurious all-suite accommodations in the Galapagos Islands.”

The ship was built by De Hoop in the Netherlands.

The new ship will feature Celebrity’s signature outward-facing design concept, giving guests 360-degree views of the islands, and all-suite accommodations – including a 50 percent Sky Suites with Infinite Veranda – with service provided by personal attendants, the company said.

Unique to Celebrity Flora are the first-ever glamping experience at sea, new dining venues, an open-air stargazing platform, expert-led ecological seminars, and custom-designed Novurania yacht tenders, which create a seamless sea-to-shore experience.

Celebrity Flora will have the highest ratio of Certified Naturalists per guest (1:9) in the Galapagos, who will offer travelers an in-depth experience with certification by the Galapagos National Park, recognizing their extensive educational training and commitment to maintaining the pristine nature of these islands.

The Celebrity Flora will sail from Baltra year-round, making her first sailing on June 30, 2019.