Port Canaveral Welcomes Harmony and the Return of Mariner

Royal Caribbean International's Harmony of the Seas and Mariner of the Seas received a “royal” sendoff Monday as they sailed from their new homeport, Port Canaveral.

Tugboats spouted a water salute as a the 1,188-foot long Harmony, the second-largest cruise ship in the world, passed cheering spectators gathered at Jetty Park.

“We are excited to welcome these two magnificent cruise ships to Port Canaveral and proud of our partnership with Royal Caribbean International,” said port CEO Capt. John Murray. “With record numbers of cruise guests visiting our port year after year, the arrival of Harmony and Mariner shows that Port Canaveral has ensured the confidence of RCI to accommodate two of the largest and most sophisticated cruise ships in the industry.”

Port executives presented Harmony Capt. Johnny Faevelen with a plaque marking the ship’s first visit to Port Canaveral. Faevelen, who had helmed the Mariner when it first sailed from the port in 2003, praised Canaveral. “It’s actually easier now during this operation than it was with the Mariner years ago. The port has really done a great, great job preparing for the biggest cruise ships in the world like we have with Royal Caribbean,” Faevelen said.

Port officials also presented Mariner Capt. Angel Oviol a “Welcome Back” plaque. The Mariner first arrived at the port in 2003, making her inaugural cruise from the port Nov. 14, 2003.

The 226,963-gross-ton, 6,700-guest Harmony of the Seas is the largest cruise ship ever to homeport at Port Canaveral. In service since 2003, the Voyager-Class Mariner of the Seas weighs 139,863 gross tons. The 15-deck, 1,020-foot-long vessel, which underwent a more than $100 million upgrade in 2018, can carry up to 4,000 guests and 1,200 crew.