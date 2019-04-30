Voyages to Antiquity Cancels Summer Program After Engine Issue

Voyages to Antiquity announced it was cancelling 10 cruises on the Aegean Odyssey as the ship will need to undergo a repair to her starboard engine, according to a statement.

Affected cruises are:

May 2, 2019 – The Black Sea & Greek Islands

May 13, 2019 – Classical Greece & Southern Italy

May 23, 2019 – Renaissance Italy & Historic Islands

June 4, 2019 – European Connoisseur

June 18, 2019 – Land of the Midnight Sun

July 3, 2019 – Baltic Capitals & St Petersburg

July 16, 2019 – The Norwegian Fjords

July 30, 2019 – Iceland, Faroes & Shetlands

August 14, 2019 – The Three Rivers

August 26, 2019 – Mediterranean Odyssey

All guests affected by these cancellations are being contacted and will be provided with a full refund of payments made, the company said.

"We have been assured that, following its period in drydock, Aegean Odyssey will be back in service in time to fulfil the remainder of its scheduled cruise timetable, starting with the Rome-Venice and associated future Grand Voyage itineraries departing from 7 September 2019," the company said, in a press release.