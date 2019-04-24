Royal Caribbean Begins Construction of Fifth Oasis

Pictured from left to right : Jean-Yves Jaouen, SVP, Operations, Chantiers de l’Atlantique; Florence Mauduit, Oasis Contract Director, Chantiers de l’Atlantique; Laurent Castaing, General Manager, Chantiers de l’Atlantique; Beatrice Siri, Associate Vice-President, Architectural Design and Outfitting, Royal Caribbean; Joseph Pineau, Directo,r Newbuid, Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean International announced the the steel cutting of a fifth Oasis-class ship, scheduled to be delivered in 2021.

The steel cutting, marking the official start of construction, took place at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, according to a press release.

"The fifth Oasis Class ship will combine the iconic seven-neighborhood concept that her sister ships feature with a bold and unexpected lineup of thrilling experiences, imaginative dining, unparalleled entertainment and the latest technology," the company said.

