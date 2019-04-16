Mystic Plans Six Ship Fleet and New Mystic USA Brand

The Mario Ferreira-led Mystic Cruises empire is doubling down and will build another three ships at West Sea in addition to its current three-ship order for 200-guest expedition vessels, according to Alberto Aliberti, president of Mystic Cruises USA.

Aliberti is now based in Florida after a 14-year career with Mystic, having been named president of Mystic Cruises USA.

“We’re opening an office in Florida; we are going to ramp up. It’s going to be over 20 employees in the first year and ultimately about 60 employees,” Aliberti told Cruise Industry News.

While the first two ships, the World Explorer and World Voyager, are chartered out, the next four ships will operate for Mystic Cruises USA, a new brand.

“The great things about these ships is they are already financed,” Aliberti said. “We have yard spaces; the blocks for the second ship are a third done.”

The first 200-guest ship for Mystic Cruises USA, the World Voyager, will debut in 2021, with bookings set to open in the fourth quarter of 2019. As the company ramps up, the four ships will operate globally and concentrate on sourcing guests in North America.

“The ship will be expedition-capable, the product is expedition, but the world is not completely expedition 365 days a year,” continued Aliberti.

“It’s going to be high adventure, active and extremely good value for money. We have a lot of synergies with our building … very good shipbuilding prices, being a Portuguese company building in Portugal enabling us to transfer those savings to the guest.”

Aliberti stressed the product will deliver value for money.

“We’re able to provide a high premium product with luxury fixtures; and we will have all-inclusive as an option … we’re putting in items you would get on a luxury ship but keeping the rate where people are comfortable onboard.”

Estimated Mystic Delivery Schedule

2019 Q2: World Explorer (Chartered to Nicko/Quark)

2020 Q2: World Voyager (Chartered)

2021 Q2: World Navigator (Mystic Cruises USA)

2022 Q1: Unnamed (Mystic Cruises USA)

2022 Q4: Unnamed (Mystic Cruises USA)

2023: Unnamed (Mystic Cruises USA)