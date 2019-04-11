Celebrity Orders Fifth Edge-Class Ship for 2024 Delivery

Royal Caribbean Cruises today announced that it has entered into an agreement with French shipbuilder Chantiers de l'Atlantique to order a fifth Edge-class ship for delivery in the fall of 2024, according to a press release.

"Edge class made an immediate hit with Celebrity Cruises guests and is a state-of-the-art example of technical excellence and elegant design," said Richard D. Fain, Chairman and CEO, Royal Caribbean Cruises. "We can't wait to build the next one."

"Celebrity Edge has delighted our guests and affirmed Celebrity Cruises as the leading modern luxury brand. Chantiers de l'Atlantique has been a brilliant partner and we look forward to creating another amazing vessel with them," said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO, Celebrity Cruises.

"We are really proud and happy to have built such an outstanding relationship with our customer, based on mutual trust and driven by the spirit of innovation," said Laurent Castaing, General Manager, Chantiers de l'Atlantique. "After the four Millennium-class ships at the beginning of 2000's and the four Edge-class ships, this is the ninth ship ordered by Celebrity Cruises at our shipyard and it will be the 24th vessel built by Chantiers de l'Atlantique and operated by RCL. This is a real testimony of the exceptional level of cooperation we reached together."

The Celebrity Edge was delivered in 2018. Three other Edge-class ships were ordered earlier and are scheduled for delivery in 2020, 2021 and 2022. This new order is contingent upon financing.