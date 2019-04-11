Spectrum of the Seas Delivered

The Spectrum of the Seas has been delivered to Royal Caribbean International from Meyer Werft, as the yard delivered the first Quantum-Ultra class vessel earlier today in Bremerhaven.

The ship is 169,000 tons and it measures 347.1 meters in length and 41.4 meters in width, with capacity for 4,246 passengers.

New features include the Sky Pad, a virtual reality, bungee trampoline experience located on the aft of the ship.

The Spectrum of the Seas is fitted with state-of-the-art emission control systems such as the so-called hybrid scrubber. Highly energy-efficient technical systems, optimized hydrodynamics, heat recovery and exceedingly effective underwater paintwork together with an extremely energy-saving LED lighting system result in considerable energy savings.

The maiden voyage to Asia will begin in Barcelona on April 18.

The Spectrum will be based year-round in China.