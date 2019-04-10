Celestyal Announces 2020 Adriatic Program

Celestyal Cruises has announced it is taking its program west in the fall of 2020 for six departures into the Adriatic visiting seven new destinations in Italy, Montenegro, Croatia and Greece.

The new Adriatic itineraries will all be onboard the Celestyal Olympia as the company builds up toward year-round deployment.

“Our new, 2020 Adriatic itineraries, combined with the recent launch of the ‘Eclectic’ and ‘Three Continents’ itineraries in 2019/2020, represents 33 additional weeks of operation, bringing us even closer to our objective of sailing year-round and offering our guests even more choices of destinations throughout the Aegean, Mediterranean and now the Adriatic,” said Chris Theophillides, CEO. ”We are thrilled to be visiting these new destinations at less crowded and congested times of the year to provide our guests with a much better experience and a chance to explore the magical Christmas markets and take a deeper dive into the cultural, culinary and historic treasures that these destinations offer.”

The itinerary consists of four seven-night cruises departing Venice, Italy on December 5, 12, 19 and 26 and calling on Corfu and Patras, Greece, followed by Kotor in Montenegro and Dubrovnik and Split in Croatia, with fares starting at $999 per guest.

Dubrovnik will also be available for guests as an embarkation port.

There will be two positioning cruises, the first on November 30 with a five-night cruise starting in Athens and ending in Venice, calling on Katakolon and Corfu in Greece, Kotor, Montenegro and Dubrovnik, Croatia.

A seven-night cruise will also depart on January 2, 2021 from Venice with an overnight stay and ending with an overnight stay in Athens along with calls in Dubrovnik, Croatia, Kotor, Montenegro, Corfu and Katakolon, Greece. Fares start at $839 per guest.

The move into the Adriatic follows Celestyal’s recent launch of its new “Eclectic Aegean” itinerary starting in October, 2019, which takes the line back to Istanbul and introduces guests to Volos, Greece, for excursions to the mountains of Meteora, and to Canakkale, Turkey, for excursions to Troy and Gallipoli.

Celestyal also recently launched its “Three Continents” this December, with five sailings calling at Alexandria and Port Said, Egypt, at Ashdod, Israel, at Kusadasi (Ephesus), Turkey, at Limassol, Cyprus, and at Rhodes in Greece.