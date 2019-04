The Le Bougainville and the Le Dumont d’Urville are edging closer to their deliveries, under construction at VARD in Norway.

The Le Bougainville is set to leave the yard in April, while the Le Dumont d’Urville is poised for an August delivery. Both ships are part of Ponant's six ship Explorer class, with two ships delivered last year and another two 184-guest ships set to follow in 2020.